A report by Daily Sun indicates that following the announcement of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as the winner of the presidential election in Lagos, there has been tension and panic all over the state especially by non-indigenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This followed threats by supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on social media, that they would deal with Igbos for voting against their benefactor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has called for calm as tension rises in Lagos. Photo credit: Lagos state govt

Source: UGC

Following the threat, there have been pockets of attacks or attempted attacks on some business areas dominated by the Igbo.

In the early hours on Monday, February 28, there was an attempted attack on the Illasa Generator Spare Parts market, but a team of policemen on patrol repelled the assailants.

In Ijegemo, Isheri area of the state, shops were demolished and many people were robbed by hoodlums.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Ikotun, soldiers of the Nigerian Army deployed in the area were able to disperse some hoodlums who tried to cause trouble.

There was also an attack on the popular Mandilas Market on Lagos Island causing traders to scamper for safety.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has stationed soldiers in certain crisis-prone areas.

Police gives update on woman stabbed at Lagos polling unit

In a related development, The Guardian reports that the police say they are yet to arrest the attackers of Efidi Bina Jennifer, the lady who was stabbed at a polling unit in Surulere.

There were videos of her face being stitched after the attacks and pictures of her returning to exercise her vote.

Many have called her the hero of the February 25 election due to her resilience to cast her vote despite being in pains.

Source: Legit.ng