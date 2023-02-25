On election day, Saturday, February 25, Boko Haram attacked polling units Goza town, Borno state

The armed men disrupted voting processes as the people perform their civic responsibility in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections

Meanwhile, voters fled for their lives in the town as some persons were reported injured, and no lives were injured

A report by Daily Trust has it that suspected Boko Haram terrorists stormed Goza town in Goza Local Government Area of Borno State, on Saturday, February 25, disrupting voting exercise.

The insurgents struck while voters were participating in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.

Boko Haram terrorists attack Borno town on election day. Photo credit: Engr Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Facebook

Boko Haram attack Borno town

Emir of Goza, Mohammed Shehu Timta,confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, saying five persons were injured.

“Boko Haram insurgents launched attack into the heart of the town, shooting sporadically. Five people sustained injuries. The injured have been taken to Maiduguri for medical attention.

“They came around 8:30am, so voters had lined-up for accreditation when the incident occurred, many voters that scampered for safety have not returned while we are making efforts to convince them to return.”

He said security agencies have reenforced and chased the infiltrators.

“DIG of police incharge of North East, who is from Goza, was here and things are now under control,” he said.

Violence erupts in Abuja as voters beat INEC officials, see photos

There is currently violence in LEA PRIMARY SCHOOL 'A' in Lugbe, Abuja metropolis.

Voters descended on INEC officials for allegedly thumbprinting ballot papers and not allowing people vote.

As seen by Legit.ng reporter, attempts by policemen to save the INEC officials proved abortive. Voting has not commenced in the primary school as at 3:20pm.

2023 Elections: Police Thwart Violent Clash Between APC, NNPP Supporters

Men of the Nigerian Police Force have quelled a scuffle that could have degenerated into a violent clash at Polling Unit 004 in Kabuwa Ward, Kano, on Saturday, February 25.

It was learnt that the brawl started when supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) stormed the polling unit and started taking pictures of voters casting their votes inside the cubicle.

Angered by the development, the agent of the All Progressive Congress (APC) engaged the NNPP supporters and grabbed one of their phones.

Source: Legit.ng