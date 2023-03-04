Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped the two wives of the chief of Sarkin Kudu Dansalama Adamu

Adamu's wives were kidnapped alongside a son to the monarch at his palace in Ibbi Local Government area of Taraba state

The police in the state have assured that some suspects have been arrested in the process of investigating the incident

The two wives and a son to the Chief of Sarkin Kudu in Taraba state have been kidnapped by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers operating in the area.

Daily Trust reports that the gunmen kidnapped the members of the royal family at midnight on Friday, March 3.

The wives of a monarch and his son have been kidnapped in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba state/ Photo: Taraba state government

It was gathered that the incident took place at the palace of the monarch in Ibbi Local Government Area when the gunmen forced their way into the residence of the Chief of Sarkin Kudu.

The traditional leader, Dansalama Adamu, a third-class chief, had travelled out of his chiefdom when the gunmen stormed his palace.

Sources within the community have said that the whereabouts of the Adamu's wives and son is yet-to-be-determined.

There is also no contact so far between the family and the kidnappers since the incident at the palace of the monarch.

In addition, DSP Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the police in Taraba state has confirmed the incident.

Abdullahi said that saying some suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction while the police are making efforts to rescue the abducted family members of the monarch.

He noted that they are conducting a search while the investigation of the suspects arrested is ongoing with the hope that useful information is provided to the police that could lead to the rescue of the abducted victims.

Source: Legit.ng