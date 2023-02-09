Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained and continue to dominate their general areas of operation

Operational activities were conducted in various villages, towns, cities and communities in the northeast region

Military authorities say the operations were geared towards denying terrorists freedom of actions and restore normalcy to the zone

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Defence Headquarters - Nigerian troops in the northeast region have in the last two weeks received 340 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members who surrendered due to heavy bombardment.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami, made this known in Abuja on Thursday, February 9 during the bi-weekly briefing, attended by a Legit.ng reporter, on troops activities and operational successes recorded in the various theaters across the country.

Maj-Gen Danmadami said those arrested have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

He said the troops equally neutralized 56 terrorists, arrested 17 of them and 9 of their logistics suppliers.

According to him, a total of 59 civilians were also rescued by the gallant troops.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A breakdown of the 340 terrorist and members of their families, indicates that there are 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children.

He said the troops also recovered 2 GPMG, 1 AK47, 13 dane guns, 3 AK47 Magazines, one bandolier, 316 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm PKT ammunition, 37 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one 36 hand grenade, 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo, and one belted 18 x 7.62mm x51mm ball ammo.

Others are 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 2 jack knives, 11 bicycles, 1 vehicle,1 motorcycle, 20 wraps of cannab*is, the sum of N77,260 as well as a vehicle loaded with food items and other sundry items.

Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami added that all recovered items, apprehended criminals and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

He noted that captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP members and their families are been profiled for further action.

His words:

“The air component of operation HADIN KAI conducted series of air interdiction operation at terrorist enclaves, hideout and camps.

“On 3 and 4 February 23 several air interdiction operations were conducted at Gogore a terrorist hideout, Damboa, Tumbun Dila, Arege and nearby settlements in the western fringes of the Tumbuns in Borno state.

“Following the air interdictions operations, the battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics bases destroyed in the various air strikes.”

Nigerian troops kill bandits during clearance operations in three northwest states

Recall that Nigerian troops under Operation Forest Sanity inflicted heavy damage on terrorist groups in the northwest region.

The troops encountered some bandits in Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara states and the criminal elements didn't live to tell the story.

The Nigerian military authorities commended the troops for their bravery and urged Nigerians to keep supporting them.

Nigerian military destroys illegal refineries in Niger Delta, apprehends 19

In a related development, criminal elements in the creeks, waterways, high seas, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers suffered heavy losses by the military recently.

In operations carried out in the coastal areas, several illegal refineries were destroyed by Nigerian troops.

Nineteen (19) suspects and their items were also apprehended and handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

Source: Legit.ng