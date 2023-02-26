There is serious tension in Takai local government area of Kano state, a day after the Presidential and National Assembly elections

This is as some suspected hoodlums tried to burn down the office of INEC in Takai LGA due to issues mounting during collation of election results

Although there was no loss of lives, but sources claim a clash between political supporters led to the fracas

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An emerging report by Daily Trust has it that some attempted to set the local government office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ablaze in Takai local government area of Kano state.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity disclosed the incident happened during a clash between political supporters at the headquarters of Takai town, Sunday morning, February 26.

Hoodlums attempt to set INEC Office ablaze in Ganduje's state. Photo credit: Kano State Government

Source: Facebook

The witness said,

“The fire was set up from behind the building but it was quenched before it made serious damage and security operatives disperse the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“However, some people sustained injuries from the fracas that initially broke out; but they have been taken to the hospital for treatment while four persons have been reportedly killed.”

Another source gives details

Another source said the fracas broke out as a result of issues during the collation of results at the LGA.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

He said the fire was set up at the generator house behind the office building but it was put off immediately.

“It was from the generator house that they put out the fire. It was hurriedly brought under control and security operatives have been intensified in the area,” he said.

Kiyawa, however, said he was not aware of loss of lives.

Disaster Erupts At Shettima's Territory As Fire Razes Biggest Market Hours After Boko Haram Strikes

Monday Market, the biggest market in Borno, the state of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima, has been gut by fire on Sunday morning, February 26.

According to Daily Trust, the fire has destroyed many shops and billions of naira properties.

It was reported that the incident started around 2a.m on Sunday, affecting different part of the market.

2023 Elections: Police Thwart Violent Clash Between APC, NNPP Supporters

Men of the Nigerian Police Force have quelled a scuffle that could have degenerated into a violent clash at Polling Unit 004 in Kabuwa Ward, Kano, on Saturday, February 25.

It was learnt that the brawl started when supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) stormed the polling unit and started taking pictures of voters casting their votes inside the cubicle.

Angered by the development, the agent of the All Progressive Congress (APC) engaged the NNPP supporters and grabbed one of their phones.

Source: Legit.ng