Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative has revealed plans to protest against EFCC boss

According to the pro-democracy group, Abdulrasheed Bawa has been disobeying various court orders

The group also called on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service to wade in and compel the EFCC Chairman to obey various court orders

A pro-democracy group under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) has threatened to embark on mass protest against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa for allegedly disobeying various court orders.

The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call order so as to protect his legacies, especially in the area of rule of law as a Democrat.

In recent times, Bawa had been reportedly sent to Kuje prison for contempt of court.

CGGCI plans to organise mass protest against EFCC boss. Photo credit: Haruna Aliyu

CGGCI calls on Inspector General of Police and DSS to wade in

While addressing a press conference Monday in Abuja, national coordinator of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, also called on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service to wade in and compel the EFCC Chairman to obey various court orders.

According to Ogenyi, it is a sad moment in the history of Nigeria that those saddled with the responsibility of protecting the constitution of Nigeria are the ones abusing it.

"As Nigerians, we believed that, the youths in leadership position should be more proactive, coordinated and humane in discharging their duties while protecting the integrity and image of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the areas of anti-corruption, human right and democratic governance.

"We, therefore call on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service to wade in and compel the EFCC Chairman to obey court orders before he finally collapsed the image and integrity of the Buhahri's administration.

"At this eve of transition, we are ready to protect Mr President's image and preserve his legacy. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Mr Bawa to order by not allowing him to live above the constitution, but to obey it.

Mobilising thousands to protest

"We make bold to say that, if Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa fails to obey the various courts orders including the ones that committed him to Kuje correctional center within 72 hours, we shall mobilize in thousands to the street, to press home our demands, because Nigeria is not Banana Republic where there is no law and order."

The group said under Bawa's watch, the United States of America issued a report which indicted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for chasing Yahoo Boys and abandoning the real financial crime offenders to enjoy their loots.

"The commission has become an opposite of the President Buhahri's principle of a strong institutional government.

"Here is a vibrant young man who has been committed to prison in two different occasions regarding his abuse of court order. His reign has seen the worst relationship between the EFCC and the judiciary, an arm supposedly used to convict financial offenders by the same commission.

"We are further worried when in recent times, Mr Bawa was committed for contempt by several courts of competent jurisdiction on the account of his willful abuse of Court Orders, but he continues to go about enjoying the protection of the establishment against the rule of law. This act is against the workings of the Buhari's administrative policy of the rule of law.

"Recently, a Lokoja high Court convicted and ordered his arrest and committal to Kuje Correctional Center until he purged himself of the contempt, nevertheless he proceeded to harass, investigate and prosecute those who secured this rightful orders. The EFCC Chairman even expanded his persecution to other individuals who has ever done a lawful business with the Kogi State government without fault."

Days after Bawa’s Kuje prison saga, EFCC lands in another big trouble

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is now becoming a victim of controversy, which is supposed to be the other way around.

In a recent development, the commission is faced with an imminent legal battle with the Kogi state government for harassing its officials unlawfully.

On Thursday, November 17, an official statement was released by Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner of information and communication, issuing a threat of a legal suit against the anti-graft agency.

As contained in the statement, the Kogi state government revealed that the commission had flaunted the rulings of the High Court in a legal suit between them.

