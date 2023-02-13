President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Police Force have taken a strong move ahead of those planning to cause problems on election day

Ahead of the presidential election, those who are planning to stage an unlawful protest of any sort would be seriously dealt with

The president in making sure the election is violent-free, in conjunction with the Force would commission the anti-protest weapons today, in Abuja to further warn troublemakers in the polity

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to unveil a wide range assortment of operational assets acquired to strategically improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations.

According to a report by The Punch, other dignitaries present are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, the acting Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Gambo, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, our correspondent observed.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the host, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, had invited the President to unveil the equipment which include a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster Buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.

Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.

The IGP expressed the eagerness of the NPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise during the 2023 general election.

He also warned all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the police had been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Apostle Suleman speaks on 2023 presidential election, reveals how Nigerians can protect their votes

In another development, a renowned Nigerian Clergy and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, advised Nigerians to protect their votes during the forthcoming general elections.

The clergyman gave the advice via his official Twitter handle, on Thursday, February 2nd, and was sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

The Apostle equally encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

IGP Baba must retire in 2023? Intrigue, Anxiety as Police Service Commission gives final say

Amid calls for the resignation of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has given its final position on the elongation of senior officers' tenure.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 24, the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior police officers, this also included IGP Baba who is expected to retire in March.

Ani insisted in the statement that all existing laws, the Police Act, PSC Act, and the constitution of Nigeria prevail on the PSC not to extend the tenure of retiring senior police officers.

Source: Legit.ng