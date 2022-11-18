The Kogi state government and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) are at loggerheads over a high court order

It was gathered that both entities have been in a court battle over a case (Unknown) and a ruling was issued retraining the EFCC

The Kogi state government has come out to say publicly that the EFCC is not adhering to the retraining order of the court

Kogi, Lokoja - The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is now becoming a victim of controversy, which is supposed to be the other way around.

In a recent development, the commission is faced with an imminent legal battle with the Kogi state government for harassing its officials unlawfully.

On Thursday, November 17, an official statement was released by Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner of information and communication, issuing a threat of a legal suit against the anti-graft agency.

As contained in the statement, the Kogi state government revealed that the commission had flaunted the rulings of the High Court in a legal suit between them.

As reported by the Guardian, the Kogi state government alleged that the EFCC harassed its officials “over a bail-out fund the Commission tried fruitlessly” to prove was stashed in an account, despite a court injunction restraining it.

What the court says

Legit.ng gathered that the High Court had issued an order restraining the EFCC from making an arrest or interrogation of its officials following the bail-out funds.

This also includes that the EFCC does not have the right to request documents concerning the matter.

The Kogi state government said:

“But in spite of that EFCC attempted to arrest the cashier of the Kogi State Government House even without its appeal against the court order was yet to be heard and determined.”

“This attempt by the Commission is a clear and flagrant violation of a subsisting order by a competent Court of jurisdiction, which will be challenged in the law court.”

“We believe that EFCC, as an anti-graft agency, ought not to disobey court Orders whatsoever."

The Kogi state government says it is still in awe as to why the EFCC will ignore the court’s ruling and still claim to be an agency that enforces law and order.

According to the statement, the state government said the commission’s attitude indicates that the commission is no respecter of the rule of law.

The Kogi state government further noted that the commission’s attitude is a total disrespect to the judiciary while also noting that the state will continue to support the anti-corruption campaign, which has been the main mantra of the APC-led administration at the state and federal levels.

The statement reads:

“This posture has garnered for us many laurels as we now receive yearly awards from credible agencies, including the World Bank on Fiscal Transparency and Accountability.”

