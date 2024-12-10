President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of new nominees to fill positions in the SEDC and NWDC to the Senate for screening and confirmation

The names of the nominees were read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Monday, December 10

Tinubu sent names of nominees, which included chairpersons, executive directors, managing directors/chief executive officers, and members of the boards for both commissions

President Bola Tinubu has requested that the Senate screen and confirm the chairpersons and other nominated management and board nominees of the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) and the North-West Development Commission (NWDC). This request was made in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday's plenary session on December 10.

The president's nominations include chairpersons, executive directors, managing directors/chief executive officers, and members of the boards for both commissions. For the SEDC, Emeka Wogu, a former minister of labour and productivity from Abia State, was nominated as chairman. Mark Okoye was named managing director/chief executive officer, while Stanley Ohajuruka, Toby Okechukwu, and Sylvester Okonkwo were appointed executive directors.

List of Tinubu's new appointees

The SEDC board members nominated by President Tinubu include Ugochukwu Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Ali Kumo, Edward Onoja, Orure Inima, and Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma. For the NWDC, Lawal Abdullahi was appointed chairman, while Abdullahi Ma’aji, a professor, was named managing director/chief executive officer.

President Tinubu's request is a significant step towards filling key positions in the SEDC and NWDC. The Senate's confirmation of these nominees will enable the commissions to effectively carry out their mandates and drive development in their respective regions.

The nominations are expected to be screened and confirmed by the Senate in the coming days. Once confirmed, the new chairpersons and board members will assume their roles and work towards advancing the objectives of the SEDC and NWDC.

See the video of the plenary here:

