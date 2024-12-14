A first-class law graduate, Oluwabusayo Fajemila, celebrated her brother, Oluwadunsin, who graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University

She shared photos they took together during his convocation ceremony and unveiled his cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

Many who came across his post celebrated and applauded the siblings for their academic achievement

A young lady, Oluwabusayo Fajemila, who bagged a first class in Law, celebrated her brother’s graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University.

Her brother, Oluwadunsin, also bagged a first class in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from OAU.

The siblings bagged first class degrees from different universities. Photo: @Oluwabusayo1608

Source: Twitter

In a post by @Oluwabusayo1608 on X, the lady shared photos of her and her brother at his convocation ceremony.

Engineering graduate bags first class from OAU

In addition to sharing photos, the young lady revealed her brother’s cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

She said he graduated with a CGPA of 4.71 and won a prize during the convocation.

Oluwabusayo congratulated her brother and said they made their parents proud.

She said:

“We made God and our parents proud! @DFajemila. O.E Fajemila. B.Sc. Electronic and Electrical Engineering (OAU)- First Class (4.71 CGPA). Recipient of the Gabriel Olalere Ajayi Prize in Communication Option. Congratulations, dear brother. Proud of you!”

See the post below:

Reactions as lady and her brother bag first class

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the siblings for their academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@TheFemog said:

"Congratulations to you both and to your family specially."

@KikiowoAyorinde said:

"Congratulations to Mummy and Daddy. Congratulations to the star boy also."

@THEDeluxsam97 said:

"Congratulations, big win for the family."

Read more related stories on university graduates

Lady graduates from OAU with first class degree in Maths

In a related story, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Tijesunimi Afolami, bagged a degree in Mathematics.

She shared photos from her convocation ceremony stating that she graduated with a first-class.

Many who came across her post celebrated and applauded the young lady. For her academic achievement.

