More than 40 anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations have protested against the consistent disobedience to court orders by Abdulrasheed Bawam the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The group in Lagos on Friday, February 10, the groups alleged that Bawa is seemingly politicizing the activities of the anti-graft agency, The Nation reported.

The CSOs alleged that Bawa's leadership of the EFCC has been known to flaunt court orders in a manner that not only undermined the reputation of the institution of democracy in Nigeria but also antagonised the anti-corruption campaign of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was why they came to the conclusion that the President should sack Bawa as the commission chairman to recover its past glory.

Source: Legit.ng