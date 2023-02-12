PDP new generation has commenced sensitisation of Abuja residents ahead of the forthcoming general election

The PDP support group also welcome members of Obidients family from Tugamaji area of Abuja into their ranks

Going further, the group insisted that its mission and assignment is to ensure that the PDP is delivered at all levels in FCT Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party support group, PDP New Generation bhas vowed to deliver Abuja to the opposition party.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the FCT Coordinator, James Ojogba, and made available to Legit.ng.

He said the mop up campaign started with Tugamaji ward in Gwagwalada area council, were it witnessed a massive turn up and good response from the people.

PDP new generation FCT targets Abuja residents, commence mop- up campaign for Atiku, Aduda.

Source: UGC

Displeasure with APC

He added that the people of Tugamaji spoke with displeasure, expressing their disappointment towards the failures of the Appc led government over the years and pledged their allegiance to the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku/ Okowa and all other PDP candidates in the FCT.

Obidients family becomes Atikulated

Hundreds of people of Tugamaji who belong to the Obidient family were also received into the Atikulated movement of PDP New Generation.

Response of residents of Bwari

In their response, both the youth and the elders of the Bwari area council said the have made up their minds to come out of poverty and insecurity in the country and therefore pledged their votes for Atiku and Aduda ticket, the state coordinator, also urged the women Leader in the local council to encourage all the women to vote for PDP candidate in the forth coming election, he further encourage the participants to maintain their stand in all the pulling units to ensure their vote count.

