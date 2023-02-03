Peter Obi has paid homage to the family of the late Commodore Dan Suleiman, who passed away at the age of 81

In a series of tweets, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party described the ex-NADECO as a man of diligence and experience

Obi stated that his political influence as an elder statesman of repute puts him ahead of his peers

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has expressed his sadness over the demise of the former chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Commodore Dan Suleiman.

Obi paid tribute to the renowned nationalist via a social media post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 3.

Peter Obi described the ex-NADECO boss Dan Suleiman as a discerning and diligent politician. Photo: @PeterObi

According to Obi's tributary message, he described the development as sad news while also describing the late Dan Suleiman as a man with diligence and a discerning politician.

Obi tweeted:

"It is with a deep sense of sadness that I received the sad news of the passing on, of Commodore Dan Suleiman. He was a very respected, experienced, diligent and discerning politician who added great value to any enterprise he was engaged in."

"Dan Suleiman was selfless" - Peter Obi

Obi said Dan Sulieman lived an exemplary life that was driven by selflessness as well as his diligent traits as a leader while at the helm of affairs as the military governor of Plateau state.

The Labour Party bannerman said:

"Commodore Dan was an engaging Elder Statesman and a diligent leader, who served Nigeria and the Middle belt region selflessly and diligently.

"The death of the Commodore is a huge loss to the entire Suleiman Family, the Middle belt and to Nigerians in general."

"On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his family and all who mourn him. May God grant him eternal rest and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss."

Air Commodore Suleiman was a prominent member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola and the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.

Tinubu mourns exit of pro-democracy fighter and nationalist, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman

Similarly, the APC bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the family of late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman.

In his tribute, Tinubu described the late Dan Suleiman as a man of exemplary character and patriotic attributes.

Tinubu's tribute revealed that the late senior military officer was one of those who fought against military dictatorship.

