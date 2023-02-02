The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has given a fresh endorsement ahead of the polls

Obi has been endorsed by the leaders and elders of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, (SMBLF)

The elders led by Chief Edwin Clark made the declaration in a meeting which took place on Wednesday, February 2

Some elder statesmen and prominent leaders from four of the country’s six geopolitical zones have endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi's presidential candidacy.

The elders and leaders have also adopted Obi as their candidate in the presidential election scheduled to take place on February 25.

Peter Obi has been endorsed by elders and leaders of the southern and Middle Belt Forum in Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, (SMBLF) is made up of leaders from the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo (Ohanaeze) Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and headed by the Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

The decision of the leaders was taken at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the forum on Wednesday, February 1, in Abuja.

The communique seen by Legit.ng was read by the immediate past president general of the umbrella body of Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze, John Nnia Nwodo.

Recall that Obi had received the endorsement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) and a host of other significant but quiet endorsements.

