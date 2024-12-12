Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has been trending following the exits of artists from her lover Dapper's music label

Several netizens had linked the exits of Shallipopi and Muyeez's exit to Dapper's spending on Hilda Baci

Following the allegations Shallipopi and Muyeez made against Dapper, Nigerians in large numbers have flooded Hilda Baci's page as they criticised her

As the Dapper label owned by Akinwunmi Damilola, Hilda Baci's lover, continues to trend online following Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, and Muyeez's departure, the celebrity chef has come under criticism.

Barely hours after Shallipopi departed from Dapper's public, Muyeez followed the same route, stating he signed the contract with the label as a minor.

Nigerians come for Hilda Baci over lover. Credit: hildabaci/dapperdamm

Source: Instagram

Amid the revelations by now-former Dapper's artists, celebrity chef Hilda Baci was dragged into the drama as Nigerians claim Damilola's lavish spending on her was the reason behind Shallipopi and Muyeez's actions.

Some Nigerians even dug up an old video of Dapper buying Hilda a posh car for her birthday.

Following Muyeez and Shallipopi's exits, Nigerians in their numbers stormed Hilda's page as they dragged her.

matthew_ig16:

"After you reap people wey pay for your food class, your boyfriend still reap Shali?"

izee_concord024:

"You beta go sell dat range rover and return the money to the owner..Reapers."

investors_tb:

"Why your boyfriend dey do like this na."

__savage_cy:

"Waiting ur man do na true?"

inanotherdimension07:

"Una don use shalli money take du makeup and yanch abi."

itzbastv:

"I sha dey see say na everyday you dey glow... Person go hustle drop like 3 project in 4 months, na another person dey carry yansh enter Range 👏 Kaa kuuluu fun iwo ati oko reee.:

bbells_9:

"Iyawo ripper ripper ni."

oeem9130:

"Your man use ripping money buy you Range Rover."

berrys_nightie:

"So the man wen mk u cut ur friend ama off na reaper."

smb_cashy:

"Ripper wife."

Hilda Baci allegedly engaged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the celebrity chef made headlines over her alleged engagement to Dapper.

While no details were given about the time and place the engagement took place, fans congratulated Hilda Baci.

"Hilda is a good catch, dapper is lucky," a fan wrote.

Source: Legit.ng