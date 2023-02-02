The APC bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the family of late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman

Tinubu in his tribute described him as a man of exemplary character and patriotic attribute

In his Tinubu's tribute, it was gathered that the late senior military officer was one of those who fought against military dictatorship

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has extended his condolence to the family of the late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman.

Tinubu gave his condolence via a statement made available to Legit.ng by his media office on Thursday, February 2.

Bola Tinubu described Air Commodore Suleiman as a steadfast nationalist and pro-democratic fighter.

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement, Tinubu described the late-senior military officer as a man embedded with the virtues of a steadfast nationalist and pro-democracy fighter

Tinubu reminisced on the life of the deceased noting that he was one of those who fought for the unity of the country while in exile.

The APC presidential bannerman said:

"Commodore Suleiman was a Comrade-at-arms in our democratic struggle and fight against the military dictatorship. While in exile together, we found strength and courage in him.

"He was a steadfast nationalist and pro-democracy fighter who rose above primordial sentiments- ethnicity and religion-to ensure justice, fair play and the course of national unity are served in our country."

"Dan Suleiman was a patriot" - Tinubu

Tinubu said the deceased will always be remembered for his patriotic attribute and service to the military during the peak of his career.

He said the former military governor of Plateau State carved a niche for himself following a successful stint under the administration of late-General Murtala Mohammed in the mid-70s.

In his condolence message and tribute, Tinubu urged his family and associate to seek comfort in his extraordinary career and service to Nigeria.

He said:

"I salute a worthy officer and gentleman. Like many others who also encountered him, I will deeply him."

Air Commodore Suleiman was a prominent member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola and the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.

