London, United Kingdom - Internet users are reacting after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said immigration has been too high.

Legit.ng reports that there is a 'japa' wave in Nigeria.

Kemi Badenoch says the UK cannot cannot sustain the number of people coming in. Photo credit: @KemiBadenoch

Japa is a novel term used by Nigerians to describe the outmigration trend of citizens into Europe and other parts of the world.

In a 2-minute 43-second video posted on her official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, November 27, Badenoch, who was born in the United Kingdom (UK), but raised in Lagos, Nigeria, declared that under her leadership, the Conservatives will be taking a new approach. Badenoch has said her party got it "wrong" on immigration, leading to a strain on public services and making integration harder.

Japa: X users react to Kemi Badenoch's stance

Following the clip, which is currently trending, several social media users shared their thoughts.

@RedWallPleb wrote:

"You were the champion of the massive student immigration surge under Boris, you actively encouraged it.

"Trust you about as far as I could throw Boris."

@Dorsethome2222 wrote:

"We have to tell the truth about immigration. The numbers are too high. The system is broken. Kemi Badenoch is going to fix it."

Victor Yaro Ochayi said:

"First deport Kemi Badenoch for starters."

@aduola_michael commented:

"She really wants to stop Nigerians from emigrating to the UK."

@_the_good_ tweeted:

"The person who her parents migrated just for her to have a future and opportunities, and now wants to stop others."

Kemi Badenoch reportedly ignoring Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said Nigeria will not force Badenoch to identify with her Nigerian roots.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that her office has reached out to Badenoch a few times and got no response.

