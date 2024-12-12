A Nigerian lady has shared her surprising experience with an unknown person who sent her N150k via Opay

In the evening, a female called her, claiming the N150k mistake transaction was because their phone numbers were similar with a digit difference

The person sent her a different account number to return the N150k to, and that was when things got awkward

A lady, identified as Ibiene Andrew, has recounted what transpired after someone mistakenly credited her OPay account with N150k.

In a Facebook post, Ibiene said she was happy and surprised when the money landed in her account.

She described her experience as shocking and surprising. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Facebook/Ibiene Andrew

Source: Getty Images

In the evening, Ibiene said a female called her, lamenting that the money sent to her was a mistake.

According to the female caller, Ibiene's phone number and hers were similar and have just a digit difference.

When mistaken OPay transaction got confusing

When Ibiene requested the caller send an account number for a refund, the person sent a different one. Ibiene insisted that the caller sent the exact one that had effected the N150k transfer.

When the caller did, she sent back the money after confirming the account number. However, quite to her shock, the caller never called or texted her to confirm the return of the money.

Ibiene said when she called the female caller, the line was switched off.

Her Facebook post read:

"Yesterday, someone I don't know sent me the sum of 150k to my opay account.

"When I received the amount I was so happy same time was surprised because I don't know who the person was.

"I waited till evening, then I received a call from an unknown person, crying out that she mistakenly sent 150k to my account, that her number and mine are same just different of one digit.

"I requested for her account number she sent me different one intoto.

"I said know, please send the very one that sent the money and she did I cross-checked and it's same name.

"I sent it back to her.

"Waited for her to confirm if she has received it or not, she did not call either did she send text to say thank you.

"I called her but the number is switch off till now.

"I'm surprised and shocked same time."

OPay user's experience stirs reactions

Kween Obilor said:

"You have done well🙌."

Sonia Diebere said:

"God save you o."

Okwukwe Iwedi Oku's said:

"No be to beat crase comot from ur head?🤣"

Paul Jibir said:

"You are such a Smart Woman!"

Omiete Maureen Otelemate said:

"Scamming gone wrong."

Eme Chizie said:

"Why dem no do this kind mistake for my opaý."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had spent N490k that was mistakenly sent to his account.

Man returns N235k he received via OPay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned N235k that was mistakenly sent to his account.

The honest man, Robert, said he got a call minutes after the mistake transaction and promised to return the money.

Shortly after receiving a call from the oa OPYa OPaywner, he returned the money and received an unexpected reward for his honesty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng