Hopes of senior police officers who are expected to have their tenures extended have been dashed

This is as the Police Service Commission on Tuesday, January 24, insisted that all high-ranking officers due for retirement must go

The commission also assured Nigerians that there will be no vacuum in the Nigeria Police Force when the officers retire

Abuja - Amid calls for the resignation of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has given its final position on the elongation of senior officers' tenure.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 24, the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior police officers, this also included IGP Baba who is expected to retire in March, Channels TV reports.

The PSC said there will be no vacuum in the police force when officers retire (Photo: @PoliceNG)

Ani insisted in the statement that all existing laws, the Police Act, PSC Act, and the constitution of Nigeria prevail on the PSC not to extend the tenure of retiring senior police officers.

He stated:

“The Commission took a decision that it will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior police officers, stressing that even when requested, it cannot do so as it is against all existing laws, Police Act, Police Service Commission Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.'

According to him, there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), adding that efforts to extend the tenures of officers are an affront to all existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the civil service.

There will be no vacuum in NPF after officers' retirement -PSC

As to whether a vacuum will be experienced in the force when officers retire, Ani assured Nigerians that nothing of such will happen in the hierarchy of the NPF

He explained:

“It took a decision to rigidly uphold the provisions of the law which stipulates that a serving public Officer, whether in the Police or in any other government agency, must exit the service at the age of 60 or having served for a period of 35 years.

“The Commission said it would not encourage the subversion of the laws guiding entry and exit in to the Nigeria Public Service, adding that the retiring senior Police Officers are not indispensable and that their exit would not in any way or manner affect the success of the 2023 general election."

"Police affairs minister is wrong": Why IGP Usman Alkali Baba must retire by 60, Nigerian lawyer reveals

Festus Ogun, a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, has faulted the position of the minister of police affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, can stay beyond 60 years of age in office.

On Wednesday, January 18, the police affairs minister said IGP Alkali Baba will not be retiring midway into the 2023 general elections, adding that the police chief already has an appointment letter that extends his term in office.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba's age fuels retirement speculation

IGP Alkali Baba will clock 60 years on March 1, 2023. This has fueled speculations that the police boss would honour the rule that mandates public servants to go on retirement at 60.

