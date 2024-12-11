Popular Nigerian TikToker Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Salo, has continued to narrate his close shave with death

Legit.ng reported that the internet personality was rushed to a hospital after he found himself in a shooting incident in Lekki

Narrating what took place after he passed out, Salo claimed he visited heaven and listed the late celebrities he met there

Popular TikToker Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Salo, has claimed to have visited heaven after the Lekki shooting incident, where he supposedly met various important personalities such as Mohbad, Gbenga Adeboye, and many others.

Salo detailed his incredible experience in a viral TikTok video, explaining that he was shot three times and lost consciousness, resulting in what he characterised as a brief voyage to heaven.

TikToker Salo spoke about communicating with dead celebrities. Credit: @iammohbad, @funnyhorje, @historicalnigeria/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Salo claimed to have seen a number of important figures upon his arrival, including Ayinla Omoh Wura, Keben Kwara, and Ayinde Barrister, as well as the late Mohbad.

He also recalled seeing two children alongside Mohbad.

The TikToker star pointed out his trip's most significant moments as sitting next to Gbenga Adeboye.

Salo spoke about how the great character inspired him, imparting words of wisdom that deeply moved him before returning to Earth.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Sola's bestie Tunde Perry went live with actress Toyin Abraham to give an update on his situation after many claimed that the N12 million deposit they had made was false claims.

In a new development, Oloba Salo went live on TikTok to drag the Nigerian police for not helping him find his shooters yet.

He stated that he went through a lot and was close to losing his dear life, adding that he was only trying to render help by giving people money on the said day. He swore to rain curses on them and cause trouble if they failed to do the needful.

Peller shares more details about Salo

In a previous report by Legit.ng, skit maker Peller shared more updates about TikTok streamer Oloba Salo, who battled for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot in the arm, and the bullet penetrated his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng