An anti-sabotage organisation says saboteurs in the oil sector are responsible for fuel scarcity across Nigeria

The group, The Natives, tasked security agencies to go after the culprits in order to sanitise the system

Nigerians are currently experiencing fuel scarcity and increase in the petrol pump price few weeks before the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - An anti-sabotage organisation, The Natives, has tasked security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to fish-out saboteurs responsible for fuel scarcity across the country.

The group stated that the current queue and hardship Nigerians were going through as a result of fuel scarcity was politically motivated.

Leaders of the anti-sabotage organisation say all sabotuers in the oil sector must be brought to book. Photo credit: The Natives

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, January 22, the president-general, Smart Edwards, said Nigerians should hold some players in the oil sector responsible for sabotaging the efforts of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Edwards, however, applauded the federal government, through the minster of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and NNPCL on the recent announcement of the possible end of fuel importation by next year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Edwards, Nigerians are tired of hearing about turn around maintenance year in, year out that leads to non functional refineries in the country.

His words:

"This is abnormal which should not be allowed to stand. We call on the DSS and the NSCDC to go after these enemies of the state.

"We strongly condemn the scare and conducts of players that are leading to hike and queues as politically motivated, and this is sad, because the masses are at the receiving end."

He added:

"The minister quoted the president as saying 'this is not the time for any price increase in pump price of PMS.'

"The minister explained that what was playing out was the handiwork of mischief makers and those planning to discredit the achievements of the president in the oil and gas sector of the economy. Therefore, these saboteurs should not be allowed to succeed."

According to him, the recent announcement of the possible end of fuel importation by next year, has been celebrated by Nigerians.

He said Nigerians are tired of hearing turn around maintenance that leads to non-functional refineries in the country.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the policy targeting roads and highways via the Tax Credit Policy.

According to The Natives, the policy has made the NNPCL visible and useful to the needs of the citizens.

Fuel scarcity: DSS, DPR go after black marketers in Abuja

In a related development, the DSS and the Department of Petroleum Resources have taken measures to address the situation in Abuja.

At the NNPC filling station in Ushafa, DSS officials were seen destroying jerricans brought to the station by black marketers.

A male DSS official who declined comment was seen tearing into pieces jerricans brought in to purchase the product for the black market business.

Marketers give reason for fuel scarcity across Nigeria

Meanwhile, oil marketers have said the supply hitches associated with the distribution of petrol may persist till June 2023.

They stated that the scarcity of the product is based on the government’s plan to end the petrol subsidy.

Speaking on the development, the national public relations officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chief Ukadike, said fuel imports and subsidy were making Nigerians suffer.

Source: Legit.ng