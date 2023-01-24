More and more controversies have begun to unfold ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been in a heated war of words with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Most recently, the PDP filed a suit seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu as APC's presidential candidate

Following the application filed by the PDP before the federal high court seeking the disqualification of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC flagbearer over alleged drug trafficking, the APC presidential campaign council has issued a response to that effect.

In reaction to the suit, the spokesperson of the APC campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said the PDP lacked authenticity.

Amid all the criticism against him, Bola Tinubu has been tipped by political pundits as the favourite to win the presidential elections. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, he said:

“Why did they wait all these months until we filed before they are now rushing to court? I challenged them more than two months ago, yet they did nothing.

‘’It shows a team that is lacking in originality, lacking in ideas and lacking in vision. It is just an attempt to create a counter-suit to our own.

“Unfortunately for them, Nigerians have seen through them already: SPV advocates that are trying to turn the tide of public opinion. Nigerians have decided; Nigerians have rejected them."

Similarly, the publicity director of the APC campaign council, Bayo Onanuga dared the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to address the SPV scandal linked to him.

The SPV controversy was an alleged fraudulent scheme exposed by Atiku's former aide Michael Achimugu who leaked an audio conversation with the former Vice President who revealed how SPVs were set to syphon public funds into private accounts.

Amid all these allegations, the former Vice President is still yet to address the allegations levelled against him by the whistleblower.

The PDP bannerman will also be heading into the 2023 presidential polls as one of the top favourites for the number one administrative seat in the country.

