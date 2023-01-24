President Muhammadu Buhari appointed a new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the person of Solomon Arase

Arase whose appointment is to be confirmed by the red chamber anytime soon was is former IGP appointed by the Goodluck Jonathan-led government

Moreover, ahead of the 2023 polls, the president has appointed two RECs, one from Kebbi state (Mahmud Isa) and another one from Ondo (Sani Ali)

Abuja - The Senate has been to confirm Solomon Arase, a former inspector-general of police, as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter addressed to the red chamber on Tuesday, January 24, The Cable reports.

As stated in the letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the flood of the upper chamber on Tuesday, President Buhari based his request on sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

In a separate letter to the Senate, the president also asked the house to confirm the reappointment of Mahmud Isa as Resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi and Sani Ali for the same office in Ondo state.

