Scores of passengers were on Sunday, January 22nd, stranded as a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Passenger Train derailed in the Ajaokuta area of Kogi State.

Leadership reported that the train was shuttling between Warri in Delta State and Itakpe in Kogi State when the incident occurred.

What really happened

This is coming barely weeks after some passengers were abducted from Igueben Train Station in the neighbouring Edo State.

The train plying the Warri-Itakpe corridor derailed, forcing many of the passengers to be stranded. However, there was no any injury or casualty recorded, Vanguard report added.

According to sources on the train, the incident happened in a forest, a development that forced many of the passengers to abandon the train for fear of being kidnapped.

Edo train attack: Details emerge as abductors make fresh demands

In another development, the abductors of the infamous train attack in Edo state have made a demand of N20 million for each person in captivity.

According to the report, this demand was made late at night on Monday, January 9 when they contacted family members of the captives.

This development was disclosed by a source who claimed to have gotten the information from a reliable security officer.

More details emerge over tragic Edo train attack, IGP gives crucial order

Meanwhile, a special squad has been deployed by the inspector-general of police to rescue victims of the Edo train attack.

Reports have it at least 31 passengers were abducted by what seems to be some suspected Fulani herders.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered some top government officials were also part of the passengers.

