The ruling All Progressives Congress has been greeted with a piece of bad news as they lose two of their supporters in the top southeast state

This is as two members of the party died in an auto crash that occurred along the Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State

Meanwhile, the sad incident occurred during the ruling party's campaign flag-off of the APC governorship candidate in the state

In what could be described as a sad development, two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, January 18th, were feared dead following an auto crash along Onuebonyi Road, by Sharon Junction, in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Punch reported that the party supporters were in a chartered vehicle belonging to the Onitsha South Mass Transit.

APC loses two members in Ebonyi auto crash. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

What really happened

They were said to be heading for Iboko, Izzi council secretariat, venue of the campaign flag-off of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Francis Nwifuru, on Wednesday, when the incident happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The victims were said to be a man and a woman.

Eyewitness report

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the accident occurred as a result of the carelessness of the drivers.

“One of the drivers was moving carelessly, but unfortunately for him, he collided with another car in an attempt to overtake.

“I learnt the victims had been taken to the hospital, but I’m sure two persons, a man and a woman, died instantly,” the source said.

FRSC react

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Ebonyi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps failed.

A new sector commander was said to have been transferred to the state and would not make any comment.

Tears, mourning as top APC chieftain dies in car accident

A top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) died in a car accident along the Lau Road in Jalingo, Taraba state.

Honourable Abdullahi Kanti who was the governorship campaign director for the APC died on Tuesday, December 27.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Emmanuel Bwacha, described Kanti's death as a personal loss for him.

Tears in North Central state as kidnappers kill 3 siblings, motorcyclist after collecting N60m ransom

In another development, three siblings from the same father have been killed by some kidnappers operating in Taraba state.

The kidnappers were said to have killed their victims and a motorcyclist after collecting a ransom of N60 million.

Sources within the state said the motorcyclist was handed the money by the three victims' father - a cattle dealer - to deliver to the kidnappers who ended up killing him.

Source: Legit.ng