A special squad has been deployed by the inspector-general of police to rescue victims of the Edo train attack

Reports have it at least 31 passengers were abducted by what seems to be some suspected Fulani herders

Meanwhile, it was also gathered some top government officials were also part of the passengers

Emerging reports have confirmed that security agencies have begun a clampdown operation on the abductors of the Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben, Edo State, on Saturday, January 7.

As reported by Punch newspaper, no fewer than 31 passengers were abducted during the infamous attack.

IGP Usmana Baba Alkali was reported to have deployed a special squad to beef up the clampdown operation on the perpetrators of the Edo train attack. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the manager of the station, Godwin Okpe and the head of security of the train station were among the 31 passengers abducted.

The Edo train station attack becomes the second of its kind in Nigeria following the infamous attack on Abuja-Kaduna train passengers in March 2022.

NRC, Police react to tragic train Edo attack

Reacting to the incident, Fidel Okhiria, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation on Sunday, January 8 revealed that perpetrators of the gruesome attack are currently on the radar of security operatives.

He said:

“The police, vigilante and Army are all after the people in the bush; that’s all I can say. There are certain things that we need to clear before we issue a statement.”

Similarly, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian police spokesperson said efforts are ongoing to clamp down on the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

He said:

“We will give necessary support to Edo State Police command and Railway Police Command on the rescue of the abducted victims; efforts are being intensified to rescue them and arrest the culprits.’’

Further information also revealed that a special squad, an intelligence response team and an anti-terrorism team have been deployed to Edo state on the order of the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Victims of the infamous train attack were said to be passengers from the southeast and south-south region.

Also, reports have it that two kids whose parents were abducted during the attack are currently in the custody of the Delta state police command.

It was gathered that the kids were between the ages of two and five but the police are yet to confirm this development as all efforts to reach the police spokesperson at the time of the report proved abortive.

Source: Legit.ng