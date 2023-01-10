The sum of N620 million has been demanded by abductors of the infamous Edo train attack

Edo, Benin - Emerging reports have confirmed that the abductors of the infamous train attack in Edo state have made a demand of N20 million for each person in captivity.

As reported by Vanguard, this demand was made late at night on Monday, January 9 when they contacted family members of the captives.

The Edo state police command says is yet to confirm the N20 million ransom demanded by abductors. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

This development was disclosed by a source who claimed to have gotten the information from a reliable security officer.

Reacting to this development, the Edo state police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said he is yet to confirm the authenticity of the report but would work on it to get an appropriate detail on the development.

However, the executive director of the Esan Youth for Good Governance and Social Justice, Benson Odia confirmed the incident.

Odia described the demand of the abductors as absurd while urging the police and other relevant security agencies to intervene and ensure an absolute clampdown on the perpetrators of the gruesome attack.

He said:

“I can tell you that the kidnappers have demanded N20 million, totalling N620 million. This is absurd and I don’t know where poor people will be able to raise that amount of money.”

