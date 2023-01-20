Pandemonium erupted in Plateau state in the early hours of Friday, January 20 when some suspected armed bandits invaded Izere Nation of Jos East

According to reports, the palace of the monarch in the community was invaded and he was kidnapped

It was gathered that two of his guards including a police officer were shot dead on the spot during the invasion

Plateau, Jos - An emerging report has confirmed the abduction of a powerful monarch in Plateau state, Rev. Dr Isaac Wakili of Izere Nation of Jos East.

Reports by AIT online revealed that the traditional ruler was kidnapped by some suspected notorious bandits at his palace in the Shere district of Jos East in the early hours of Friday, January 20.

The Plateau state police command is yet to issue a statement confirming the abduction of Rev. Dr Isaac Wakili.

Source: Facebook

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Ezekiel Izang, the local government chairman of the Jos East Council area revealed that the notorious bandits stormed the palace and began to rain gunshots before invading his room.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity revealed that the police guard attached to the monarch was shot dead by the notorious gunmen.

Similarly, the witness confirmed that another civilian guard attached to the monarch was also killed during the invasion by the notorious gunmen.

Meanwhile, the police command in Plateau state is yet to issue a statement confirming the incident as of the time of filing the report.

