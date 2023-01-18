The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for its relentless fight against terrorism

Fresh statistics released by anti-terrorism experts confirmed that over 80,000 insurgents have surrendered to the Nigerian Armed Forces

Meanwhile, the federal government has been urged to adopt the non-kinetic approach in clamping down against terrorism in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Dr Abubakar Mohammed Sani, an anti-terrorism expert and specialist has revealed that over 80,000 insurgents surrendered under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari without external support.

According to him, it is a feat that deserves commendation from Nigerians and other stakeholders involved in the fight against terrorism.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to clamp down on terrorists in North Eastern Nigeria. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

While speaking at a press briefing in Abuja organised by the Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism, Insurgency and Terrorism, (BRAVEIT) and attended by Legit.ng, Dr Sani revealed that the fight against insurgency sometimes requires a non-kinetic approach that should be adopted.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"It's not just military and military all the time, there is a limit to what they can do. The government needs to start creating opportunities for youths to get busy."

France behind terrorist attacks in Borno

Also speaking at the event, the director of BRAVEIT Borno state chapter, Abba Aji Kalli alleged that the incessant terrorist attacks are being sponsored by France.

He stated that this act by France was due to their interest in Borno's oil and uranium deposit.

Kalli said:

"France of behind the insecurity in the area especially Borno because of the oil and gas in Lake Chad and large deposit of Uranium in Borno.”

He, however, noted that Nigeria has won the war why also giving kudos to the Nigerian navy for being instrumental in the fight against terrorism, especially at the borders of Lake Chad.

Meanwhile, BRAVEIT director of operations, Lawrence Bilal Audu in his remark said the administration of President Buhari has been equal to the task in staging a clamp down on terrorists.

He said:

“In the Northeast Theatre of Operations, there has been a sustained push by our gallant troops following the introduction of home-made solutions to tackling insurgency in addition to the acquisition of platforms and equipment to prosecute the war as well as training exercises for troops who are now fully acquainted with this nature of asymmetric warfare.

“Today, no fewer than 83,000 terrorists have surrendered to troops in various locations following a sustained push by the military to root out remnants still hibernating in some locations of the northeast.”

He further gave credence to the Nigerian Navy under the command of Vice Admiral Zubairu Awwal Gambo for their immense contribution to the fight against terrorism.

Audu said:

"A recent visit to Baga road fish market in Maiduguri witnessed heightened activity as the business has resumed fully with traders from all across the country converging for the purpose of trading.

“This has been made possible by the presence of the Navy’s elite Special Operations Forces (SOFs) and the Nigerian Navy’s elite Special Boat Service – which is unmatched among SOFS in Africa, at the Lake Chad basin who have completely rooted out terrorists operating in the region.

“Baga in Borno State is now safe now and people are fishing."

Source: Legit.ng