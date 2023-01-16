One of President Muhammadu Buhari's biggest critics, Governor Nyesom Wike, has spoken on his efforts to subdue terrorism in Nigeria

Wike on Sunday, January 15, hailed President Buhari on his achievement of defeating Boko Haram and bandits

The Rivers governor also saluted the military for the unrelenting stance to protect Nigeria's territory always

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his achievement in defeating the Boko Haram terrorists rampant in northern Nigeria.

Governor Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, after the wreath-laying ceremony at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Sunday, January 15, said Buhari has done well in this aspect, PM News reports.

Wike said Buhari has done well in terms of fighting and defeating terrorists (Photo: @GovWike, Buhari Sallua)

Source: Facebook

The powerful governor saluting the military noted that Nigerian troops have been engaged in one battle or the other to protect the country's territorial integrity.

According to him, the armed forces, have also been at war with Boko Haram and other armed insurgents in the northwest and northeast of the country for over ten years, and the “unknown gunmen” in the southeast.

His words:

“I commend our President, General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his sustained efforts at defeating the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits terrorizing and destroying our communities in parts of our country. The restoration of peace to our troubled geo-political regions and the conduct of free and fair general elections are the best legacies you can leave for our country.

“As leaders, our goal must be one Nigeria, one destiny, and the challenges of building a more fair, inclusive, and just society are not beyond us. Therefore, I will not relent in my prayers to God to enable Mr. President and other leaders of our country to succeed in our mission and commitments to our country.”

Governor Wike meets President Buhari at crucial Abuja event

Nigerians were surprised to see Governor Nyesom Wike present during the inauguration of the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 29.

Not just that, the Rivers state government under Governor Wike, according to the chairman of the Body Of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), donated N500m to the construction of the complex.

Among those who also attended the inaugural ceremony were Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

