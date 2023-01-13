Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued their successful onslaughts against terrorists in the country

52 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists were killed in the last three weeks.

Troops also arrested 37 terrorists, 21 logistics suppliers, two terrorist foreign informants and five kidnappers

Defence Headquarters - Nigerian troops eliminated more than 50 terrorists in various operations in northeast and northwest theatres of operation in three weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on the operations of the military across the country on Thursday, January 12 in Abuja.

Major-General Danmadami assured Nigerians that the military will continue to protect them. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had between December 30, 2022 and Thursday, January 12, eliminated no fewer than 25 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the northeast.

He said the troops also apprehended 18 terrorists and 21 logistics suppliers, two foreign informants and five kidnappers across the theatre during the period.

Danmadami said the troops also rescued 47 abducted civilians while a total of 377 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families, comprising 52 adult males, 126 adult females and 199 children surrendered to troops.

His words:

“The captured terrorists and those surrendered with members of their families are being profiled for further action.

“Cumulatively, within the last three weeks, troops recovered 21 AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, three locally made pump action guns, five locally made pistols and three PKT machine guns.

“Other items recovered are 124 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 140mm bomb.

“Also recovered are, 1 UXO 81mm mortar bomb, three RPG tubes and bombs, 36 hand grenades, five Dane guns and five FN magazines, 19 drums of Automotive Gas Oil, five drums of Premium Motor Spirit.

“10 bags of assorted grains, 10 crates of soft drinks, 150 pieces of used clothing, 50 pieces women’s fabrics, 50 children’s wears and 30 pairs of women foot wears, were also recovered.

“Other items include, textiles materials, medical supplies, 21 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, two grinding machines, one tanker loaded with PMS, 30 rustle cattle, the sum of N938, 580.00 and other sundry items.”

DHQ denies media report of soldiers’ attack on Enugu village

In a related development, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied some media reports alleging an attack by soldiers on Ehamufu Isi-Uzo community in Enugu state.

The community’s dwellers had alleged that shooters in military uniform attacked their village on Monday, December 19, killing several villagers.

The DHQ, however, said soldiers were not trained to carry out such barbaric acts and vowed to fish out those behind the brutal act and bring them to justice.

Recent report on Nigerian military aimed at undermining national security - Group

Meanwhile, the Northeast Advocacy for Peace and Justice has described a report by Reuters alleging forced abortion of unborn babies in facilities run by the Nigerian military as a conspiracy to derail peace efforts and the fight against insurgency.

Ambassador Abdullahi Gambo, the convener of the group, insisted that the report was a calculated, high wired and international attempt to thwart the successes recorded in the battle to finally eliminate Boko Haram/ and The Islamic State in West Africa Province in Nigeria.

The group also stated that sponsors and international groups funding the activities of terrorists are responsible for such damming reports.

