A Nigerian man's huge achievement of building his first house has inspired many social media users.

The proud homeowner celebrated the completion of the building project, marking a great milestone in his life.

Zubbypounds took to TikTok to share his heartwarming journey, showing the transformation of his building project from start to finish.

His excitement was evident as he expressed utmost gratitude to God for bringing his dream to reality.

According to him, it is his first time celebrating Christmas season as a landlord and he feels fulfilled over the feat.

The inspiring video sparked massive congratulatory messages from social media users who praised the man's hardwork and determination.

"First Christmas as a landlord. I am forever grateful Lord. Y'all my little mansion," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man flaunts new house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Big_Dave220 said:

"Omo this project go reach 100m oo. Congratulations."

@Evil perry said:

"Bro congratulations to you I pray god that did it for you will also do it for everyone."

@JUL_IET said:

"Claiming this testimony for my man and my brother from my mouth to God’s ears."

@T9C said:

"Bro how much e cost? Make I start dey save money now. E fit be say na the money go later save me."

@kingsolomon5636 wrote:

"Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses. Amen."

@dapperboy005 added:

"Me reading peoples comments arguing amount it worth low key I know bro really tried, me never even do reach roofing, I don dey tire but I get believe I go run am finish next year in Jesus name."

Nigerian man proudly shows off house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man could not hide his joy as he showed off his fine new house which had been under construction.

The determined man rejoiced over the amazing achievement on social media with a video of the newly built bungalow.

