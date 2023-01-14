In what could be described as a huge loss is the fire incident at a popular market in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

According to reports, about 25 shops were gutted by fire at Araromi Spare parts market, Agodi Gate, Ibadan and properties destroyed

Meanwhile, Traders wailed as the fire which started in the early hours of Saturday, January 14t, raged on for many hours

A report by Daily Trust has it that no fewer than 25 shops were gutted by fire at Araromi Spare parts market, Agodi Gate, Ibadan in the early hours of Saturday.

General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Rev. Canon Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, January 14th, in Ibadan.

What really happened? Fire service give further details

Akinyinka said the service got a call about the incident around 2:30 am and immediately deployed personnel to the place to stop the fire, The Cable report added.

“The incident was caused by a careless burning of refuse, they refuse to put off the burning refuse before leaving the shop and it escalated.

“The impression they gave us initially was that around 45 shops were affected but when we got there we discovered that 25 shops were affected by the fire incident,” Akinyinka said.

He further said that his men were able to extinguish the fire around 5:00am on Saturday, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

