Nigerians are sure not relaxing, in the wake of the forthcoming 2023 general elections

This is as the electorates have taken time out of their busy schedules to make sure their voters card, PVC is in their hands before the coming polls

Interestingly, some electorates have urged INEC to make the collection of their PVCs easy by hiring more hands to assist them in various areas across the state and beyond, wike noting the commission is obviously understaffed

In less than two months, the electorates will be heading to the polls at various units to choose their next leader.

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 93 million Nigerians have registered to vote in the elections.

INEC recently released list of registered voters in Nigeria. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

In Lagos metropolis, gave their assessment for the process of collection of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

At the Isheri Junior Grammar School, Isheri, Lagos, quite a number of people were seen at the process of the PVC collection.

Resident reacts

After undergoing clearance by INEC staff to ascertain their registration areas.

"I feel that if you come at 8:30 am as I came, I should be able to get number because they are supposed to start at 9:00 am, and they didn't come until 9:45 am, and at 8:30am, they collected only 300 numbers and i was late at 8:30am," A resident lamented.

Another resident speaks

The story is almost the same at the Government Technical College Lagos, Agidingbi, as some prefer solutions to hitches observed, Channels Television reported.

"What I experienced when I came to this location in the morning was that they arranged well, they wrote some names, and aided transfer and collection of the PVC. So they mapped out two lines, transfer lines and collection lines.

"So, the prices here was normal, the INEC staffs performed excellently," A resident who pleaded anonymity told the news medium.

A peaceful exercise, resident said

Another resident noted that the atmosphere was peaceful and the people conducted themselves properly.

She said,

"I was here as early as 5:00am in the morning, no stress, no fight, i did the collection of the list. writing down their names."

A message for INEC

Meanwhile, another resident who seems to be having a bad time with the slow pace of the card collection has sent a message to the nation's electoral umpire, INEC.

"I feel that INEC being a government institution should be more organised in the disbursement of the cards. I don't know what's currently happening but I can see that they are somewhat understaffed.

"One person cannot be sharing cards of cards for people that are doing transfer and people that are collecting their PVCs."

Although there are many Nigerians who are unaware of the appropriate place to pick their PVCs, information on various collection points and relevant dates have been provided on INEC's website to guide potential voters and make the process hitch-free.

