A hardworking Nigerian lady has earned accolades on social media after showing off her new provision store

In a viral video, she proudly displayed the goods stocked in the shop and gave gratitude to God for the achievement

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A video showing a Nigerian lady's great entrepreneurial initiative has earned her praises on social media.

The inspiring clip captured the diligent business owner proudly flaunting her newly established provision store, stocked with an impressive number of goods.

Nigerian lady shows off her provision shop Photo credit: @bjsparkles/TikTok.

Businesswoman praises God for provision shop

In the video shared by @bjsparkles on TikTok, the lady expressed her gratitude to God for the huge achievement.

Her show of appreciation touched with viewers, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages in the comments.

"God did," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off provision shop

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Akinola Odunayo Mary said:

"Congratulations. Please get cat inside that shop please o anisowoshort."

@Rebecca's world asked:

"Will the cat not scare away customer?"

@itunuoluwa said:

"Congratulations babe. More sales in Jesus almighty name."

@don't give a fuvk said:

"This one I'm just seeing shop video since yesterday is this a sign that God is going to answer my prayer soon. Congratulations."

@mammie faithful said:

"I don save foodstuffs shop tire big congratulations to you I pray God do mine too soon."

@MummyZen commented:

"Congratulations Ma. God I’m happy for others let me be congratulated soon."

@November 23rd said:

"Congratulations more sales insha allahu. I pray for mine soon."

@Aminat Bamigbade reacted:

"Congratulations ma, please keep updating yourself on price of goods oo."

@Toyosi Yusuff449 said:

"Congratulations more sales Insha Allah bikudiratullah."

@mercyobaloluwa said:

"Big Congratulations dear. I will have my testimonies too by the special Grace of God. Amen."

@MOWUNMI added:

"Congratulations ma God will continue to bless you and your business. I also believe am going to have something like this soon by God grace."

Watch the video below:

Lady sets up provision shop

