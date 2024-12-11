A few days after a major disaster was avoided, another aircraft was forced to crash-land at Abuja Airport.

The incident involving a cargo aircraft occurred on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. and involved six crew members.

There were no reported casualties, and the crew members on board were quickly evacuated from the aircraft

A cargo aircraft operated by Allied Air made an emergency crash landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday morning following a failure in one of its landing gears.

Another tragedy averted in Abuja Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., involving six crew members aboard the aircraft, identified by its registration number 5N-JRT, according to reports by TheCable.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

BusinessDay reports that all six crew members were swiftly evacuated from the aircraft and are undergoing medical evaluations at the 063 Nigerian Air Force medical unit.

Airport authorities, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), have begun efforts to remove the aircraft from the runway and inspect the area for any potential damage caused by the crash landing.

FAAN's statement on the incident reads:

At 10:05 a.m. on December 11, 2024, an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The aircraft had five (5) persons on board, and no injuries were reported.

"All passengers and crew were safely evacuated and taken to the FAAN clinic for further medical checks.

"The Airport Emergency Response Team is on the scene, alongside accident investigators. Efforts are underway to clear the runway, and it is expected to reopen for operations as soon as possible.

"We would like to thank the aviation community and the general public for their understanding and patience. We also request that all speculation be avoided until the preliminary report is released by the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB)."

Aircraft crash in Nigeria

The cargo incident comes just three months after a tragic helicopter crash in Port Harcourt that claimed three lives, highlighting renewed concerns about aviation safety in Nigeria.

When this incident occurred in a statement, Odutayo Oluseyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said eight persons were on board, and three bodies were recovered.

Max Air explains as aircraft engine catches fire after takeoff

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Max Air flight bound for Abuja made an emergency landing in Maiduguri.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 4, with more than 100 passengers on board, including the Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur.

In a statement, the airline explained the incident and confirmed that no lives were lost.

Source: Legit.ng