The POWA Plaza on Jos Road in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, has been razed by a fire outbreak, turning properties worth millions into ashes.

According to The Punch, an eyewitness said the inferno was caused by an electric spark in one of the shops in the complex around 1am on Tuesday, November 8.

Most of the properties belonging to the Nigeria Police Force turned to ashes before the arrival of the Nasarawa state fire service officials to quench the inferno.

The witness said:

“The fire began around 1am on Tuesday. It burnt properties worth millions of naira before the fire service people came."

Source: Legit.ng