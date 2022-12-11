A fire outbreak in Anambra state has destroyed shops at the Osisi Timber Market in Onitsha Overhead Bridge

The fire outbreak at the popular market was said to have started late in the night on Saturday, December 10

According to the Anambra chief firefighter, the state's fire service operatives have been deployed to put out the fire

The popular Ogbo Osisi Timber Markert at the Overhead Bridge in Onitsha, the capital city of Anambra state has been gutted by fire.

The Punch reports that the fire which started late in the evening of Saturday, December 10, consumed some shops within the Timber Market.

The fire outbreak started late on Saturday, December 10. Photo: Soludo TV, Guardian.

Source: UGC

Details of the damage done by the fire outbreak are yet to be confirmed even as no one around the area has been able to state what led to the fire outbreak.

People who were gathered around the vicinity of the Timber Market noted that efforts to immediately ascertain what caused the fire has not been productive.

Fire Service authority confirms the incident of fire outbreak

Speaking on the incident, the Anambra state's fire chief. Martin Agbili said that the service was already on the matter.

Agbili in a statement said that some men of the Anambra state fire service team were deployed to the scene of the fire incident promptly.

Noting that all efforts were being put in place to fight the fire, Agabili called on residents and shop owners in the area to remain calm.

His words:

“I have deployed our firefighters to the fire scene. They are there fighting the fire."

Popular Southeast Mega Market Razed by Fire, Firefighters to the Rescue

Fire gutted the famous Onitsha Market, with numerous goods destroyed due to the inferno.

It was gathered two sections of the market with different blocks of shops were affected by the fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Anambra state fire service was able to arrest the situation after arriving at the scene shortly after the incident to put out the fire.

Panic as fire guts popular Balogun Market in Lagos again

Most recently, some parts of the Balogun market went up in flames on Sunday, October 9.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Although no life was lost in the inferno, authorities in the state say clothing materials stored in the shop were destroyed.

Source: Legit.ng