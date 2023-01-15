A gang of bandits did the unthinkable along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA, Niger state on Sunday, January 15

Niger - Reverend Father Isaac Achi, a Catholic Priest, has been killed by bandits who tried to make their way into his residence in Niger on Sunday, January

Daily Trust reports that after the assailants burnt down the building in which Achi was when they could not gain access to it.

Rev. Fr Isaac Achi was killed by bandits in the early hours of Sunday, January 15 (Photo: Nigeria Catholic Network)

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman of the police command in the state, confirmed the incident, adding that another priest, Father Collins, was shot during the attack.

DSP Abiodun said:

“Bandits invaded the Parish residence of Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA.

“The attackers set the house ablaze when they found it difficult to gain access, and they burnt the religious leader to death.

“A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.”

The police spokesman explained that said the attackers escaped before the arrival of officers and that while the remains of Achi were recovered, Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

While alive, Achi was attached to St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

