Purple Speedy Receives N12m Birthday Gifts from Boyfriend Crispdal: “This Is Massive Baby”
- Purple Speedy received a whopping N12m worth of gifts from her boyfriend Crispdal on her birthday
- The gifts included an iPhone, a Canon digital camera, designer bags, perfumes, and various types of hair
- Netizens took to social media to congratulate Purple Speedy and react to the lavish gifts
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Social media influencer, Peace Pever Anpee, popularly known as Purple Speedy has unboxed a couple of items she received as birthday gifts from fellow influencer and relationship partner, Chinye Elijah, also known as Crispdal.
The famous Nigerian Tiktoker in a video on her Instagram handle unboxed the gifts worth 12 million naira which consisted of an iPhone, a Canon digital camera, different types of hair, perfumes, and bags.
The caption on the video read:
Unboxing my 12 million naira birthday gift from Crispdal.
While appreciating Crispdal for the gifts with lovely emojis, Purple Speedy's caption on the post indicated reciprocation of energy and gifts from them.
Portable replies Oloba Salo after He said Zazu should have been shot instead: "Who do bad go see bad"
The post read:
It giving you go harder, I go harder jojo @cripsdal_
See the post below
Fans react to PurpleSpeedy's N12 million gift
Netizens have shared their thoughts on the millions of naira received by the 25-year-old and native of Gboko, Benue state, with some asking for a similar blessing in their lives.
Read their reactions below
@big_presh_19
God, biko barb me this style. Happy birthday speedy
@spruce_chic
So beautiful to see you deserve it Queen
@iamzuki7
From your best man ever
@_nnanya
Truly giving you go hard,I go hardest
@badboychizzyranking_
Only this man don give you ya full wishlist
@luna_starz6
Osheyy
@everythingsfashion_and_more
Congratulations
@currency_055_comedy
Congratulations
@precious_omorikha
Do Xmas for me your Xmas don stew
@bigabdoul
You like wigs
@focusedsteady
Love sweet
@magdalenegabriel
May God bless him and continue to provide more for him
@yetunde7753
Cute
@nnajideborah9944
Am happy for you dear you deserve it
@denikedesami
Nah me wan collect the former phone
Crispdal celebrates love with N2.2 million
In 2023, a video of Crispdal went viral on Tiktok after presenting a gift worth N2.2 million to his lover.
The happiness on her was huge as she received the gifts surprisingly with friends of Crispdal in attendance.
This generated lovely reactions from social media users who felt excited for the love and care shown.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng