Social media influencer, Peace Pever Anpee, popularly known as Purple Speedy has unboxed a couple of items she received as birthday gifts from fellow influencer and relationship partner, Chinye Elijah, also known as Crispdal.

The famous Nigerian Tiktoker in a video on her Instagram handle unboxed the gifts worth 12 million naira which consisted of an iPhone, a Canon digital camera, different types of hair, perfumes, and bags.

Purple Speedy shares N12 million birthday gift received from boyfriend. Photo credit @official_purplespeedy_.

Source: Instagram

The caption on the video read:

Unboxing my 12 million naira birthday gift from Crispdal.

While appreciating Crispdal for the gifts with lovely emojis, Purple Speedy's caption on the post indicated reciprocation of energy and gifts from them.

The post read:

It giving you go harder, I go harder jojo @cripsdal_

See the post below

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the millions of naira received by the 25-year-old and native of Gboko, Benue state, with some asking for a similar blessing in their lives.

Read their reactions below

@big_presh_19

God, biko barb me this style. Happy birthday speedy

@spruce_chic

So beautiful to see you deserve it Queen

@iamzuki7

From your best man ever

@_nnanya

Truly giving you go hard,I go hardest

@badboychizzyranking_

Only this man don give you ya full wishlist

@luna_starz6

Osheyy

@everythingsfashion_and_more

Congratulations

@currency_055_comedy

Congratulations

@precious_omorikha

Do Xmas for me your Xmas don stew

@bigabdoul

You like wigs

@focusedsteady

Love sweet

@magdalenegabriel

May God bless him and continue to provide more for him

@yetunde7753

Cute

@nnajideborah9944

Am happy for you dear you deserve it

@denikedesami

Nah me wan collect the former phone

Crispdal celebrates love with N2.2 million

In 2023, a video of Crispdal went viral on Tiktok after presenting a gift worth N2.2 million to his lover.

The happiness on her was huge as she received the gifts surprisingly with friends of Crispdal in attendance.

This generated lovely reactions from social media users who felt excited for the love and care shown.

