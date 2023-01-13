Some top government agencies have been listed as high corruption risk commissions as highlighted by the ICPC

The commission made this disclosure through a post shared on its Twitter page on Thursday, January 12th

According to the integrity report by the ICPC, the 52 MDAs were classified as having ‘High Corruption Risk (HCR)’ due to their failure to give response to an Ethics and Integrity (EICS) enquiry filed by the commission in the Year 2022

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday, January 12th, released its integrity report.

According to the agency, about 52 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government have declined to respond to the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, EICS deployed in 2022 by ICPC and were hence classified as ‘High Corruption Risk.’

The list of 52 MDAs identified by ICPC as ‘High Corruption Risk’. Photo credit: @icpcnigeria

ICPC takes serious action against agencies found guilty

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, January 13th, by the ICPC on its official Twitter page, @icpcnigeria stressed that the listed MDAs have been flagged for the attention of the public and for further inquiries and actions.

A breakdown of the lists in the report

A breakdown of the report shows that 52 agencies scored zero in the ranking, which means they did not respond to enquiries on them.

Those in this category include;

The Federal Ministry of Education, Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, National Judicial Institute, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, National Bureau of Statistics and The National Pension Commission.

Others were:

The Centre for Women Development, Court of Appeal, National Gallery of Arts, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, National Population Commission, National Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, National Centre For Disease Control, National Broadcasting Commission, National Hospital, National Examination Council, Minna, Universal Basic Education Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, National Boundary Commission and The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria.

Also on the list of non-compliant MDAs are;

The Council for Regulation Of Engineering in Nigeria, National Agricultural Seeds Council, Kwali, Nigeria, Social Insurance Trust Fund, and The Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron.

On the importance of the Scorecard, the ICPC noted that,

“Failure to respond to such simple demands by ICPC for reviews or tools to improve operational practices may be symptomatic of a system deficit, impunity or a cover-up for fraud and administrative felonies.

“This calls for a systems study and review of the MDA, and where necessary, investigation and other law enforcement interventions.”

The ICPC further disclosed that 41 MDAs were undergoing corruption investigations while 22 MDAs were being investigated for tax infractions.

