FCT, Abuja - Solomon Ogodo, a superintendent of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been charged to court for allegedly defrauding a job seeker of the sum of N12.2 million.

This was made known in a statement issued on Thursday, December 8 by the prosecutor, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the alleged NSCDC officer in charge no: CR/503/2022 is facing charges bordering on fraud, forgery, and employment racketeering.

The ICPC at the arraignment of Ogodo at the Federal High Court sitting in Jabi-Abuja said the latter on several occasions has been involved in swindling people's money in the pretense to help secure them a job.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Ogodo was accused of also forging job offer letters to his victims who reached out to him for job offers at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Accused NSCDC officer pleads not guilty

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty before the court shortly after the charges against him were spelled out.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Osita Eze however, moved for bail on behalf of his client and was not objected to by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Mashkur Salisu.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice M.S. Idris agreed to the bail plea and ordered that the accused pay the sum of N5 million and also produce two sureties in like sum before his bail will be fully granted.

The proceedings of the case adjourned until Monday, January 16.

