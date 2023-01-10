President Muhammadu Buhari is making sure the state of affairs of the nation is well arranged and co-ordinated before leaving office

Just about a few weeks before the 2023 general elections, Buhari made a crucial appointment in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

Four months before the expiration of his tenure, the Nigerian leader appointed Mr. Lawal Sani Stores to the Board of FIRS

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Lawal Sani Stores to the Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, January 9, by Mr. Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser, media & communications to the minister of finance, budget & national planning, Mrs. Zaina Ahmed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Lawal Sani Stores as FIRS board member. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The new appointee and Why Buhari approved his appointment

Stores is to replace Mr. Ado Danjuma, who represented the North West Zone, and was recently appointed Executive Director at the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited, Vanguard report confirmed.

According to the statement, the replacement became necessary to fill the gap created by the departure of Mr. Ado.

Stores details

The new FIRS board member has 30 years of working experience and has been exposed to relevant courses and trainings on the capital market management, operations and regulations, Leadership report added.

He was also said to have attended various leadership courses locally and internationally.

Mr. Stores has been on the Boards of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Greenwich Trustees Limited; and National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Weeks to 2023 elections, Buhari makes crucial appointments in NDIC's board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 9, approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)'s board.

Buhari has also approved the appointment of some new members and the reappointment of some existing members to the board.

The ministry of finance, budget and national planning in a statement on Monday explained that the new appointments and reappointments of the NDIC board were necessary “to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy”.

Major shake-up in Nigerian Air Force as new officers appointed

Meanwhile, fresh appointments and redeployment in the Nigeria Air Force had been approved by Chief, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January by Joel Abioye, the director of public relations and information.

While congratulating new appointees, the Airforce Chief urged them to be steadfast in the discharge of their duties.

Source: Legit.ng