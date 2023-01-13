One of the biggest stories that went viral in mainstream Nigerian news media was the promise Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state that PDP governors will make sure the opposition party wins in their states during the elections.

2023 presidency: At last, Atiku, PDP Get Reassuring message from G5

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state made a clear remark that may come across as a reassuring message to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom, on Thursday, January 5, stated that he and other of his colleagues in the PDP who make up the G5 are committed party chieftains.

Ortom's revelation of the G5 govs' plan for PDP went viral over the week

List of Federal Universities in Nigeria That Have Increased Tuition Fees

Following the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)'s failure to pressure the federal government to provide more funds, some prominent Nigerian public universities have increased their tuition fees.

Many federal universities across the country had announced over 200 percent hike in registration and tuition fees for students.

2022/2023 Admission: List of UNILAG's Cut-Off Marks for All Courses Depending on Students' States of Origin

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) had officially released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Merit Admission Cut-Off Marks for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

The university informed members of the public especially prospective students, as well as their parents and guardians, that the Cut-Off Marks are for the respective programmes it is offering.

PDP Crisis: Finally, Atiku, Party Bows to Pressure, Begs Wike, Other G5 Govs

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), weekend, urged the G-5 Governors to join hands with the party to actualize its mission of recovering and rebuilding Nigeria.

Reacting to the chants of “Atiku, Atiku, Atiku” at Ibadan during the flag-off campaign for the re-election of Governor Oluseyi Makinde, at a news conference in Asaba, Spokesman of the PDP, Charles Aniagwu, said the party would continue to appeal to the G-5 governors to sheath their sword and return back to the main fold of the party.

PDP Crisis: Atiku, Tinubu in Big Trouble as Wike Finally Reveals Party, Candidates Rivers Should Vote For

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has vowed that enemies of the state will fail at the forthcoming elections.

The Governor said voting revolution would be adopted as a strategy to crumble the ambitions of haters of the state.

Who Is Nigeria’s Next President? Pastor Adeboye Finally Speaks on Prophecy

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says God has not spoken to him yet on who will win the 2023 presidential election.

The respected Christian cleric said this on Saturday morning, January 7, during the month’s Holy Ghost Service which was held at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

Presidency: 11 APC Northern Governors Holding Secret Meeting With Atiku? Truth Finally Revealed

Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, had dismissed the claim that 11 northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are holding a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

The governor disclosed this during a meeting with the state party official, members of his campaign council, and elected and appointed government officials at the government house in Lafia on Thursday, January 5.

