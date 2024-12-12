A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video showing how she transformed her house into a magnificent space

In the trending video, she began with the painting and furnishing of the sitting room before transforming other parts of the house

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A hardworking Nigerian lady has left social media users in awe with her incredible home transformation video.

The captivating clip showcased her excellent renovation journey, transforming her abode into a breathtaking space.

Lady transforms her house in viral video

Amarachi Obianuo shared her creative process on TikTok, revealing the meticulous attention to detail that went into crafting her dream home.

She began by revamping her sitting room, carefully selecting the perfect hues and furnishings to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The video revealed her passion for interior design, as she expertly coordinated every aspect of the renovation.

From the elegant lighting to the exquisite wallpaper, each element blended to create a beautiful space.

She narrated in the video:

"I made a decision to start with my sitting room because my bedroom is almost done. This is where I want my TV unit to be and this was the fabric I decided to go with for my chairs. I called an electrician to make the lighting a little brighter.

"I bought a paint that wasn't nice and when I saw how it turned out, I asked them to stop work and I sent them to get another one by a brand that I was familiar with. Then we went into installing the wallpaper, I wanted a very simple TV unit and I decided to use wallpaper for most of it. They hung paintings on the wall and at the end of the day, this is the final result."

Reactions as lady transforms house

TikTok users were impressed by Amarachi's creativity, praising her innovative approach to home decor.

@Tonnsss pepper asked:

"Please did you buy or are you renting?"

@9lifes_kuti stated:

"I liked the first colour carton color why isn’t anyone feeling it."

@Oluwapelumiadisa_ said:

"Beautiful space. Please can you share the brand color for the second paint that came out nice."

@Chuka Osa-Afiana said:

"This looks so good! Seeing it all coming together felt great! Good job Amara!"

@Jewelvivy asked:

"So beautiful, please where’s your wallpaper from?"

@Memes and Laughs added:

"Beautiful but is there a way to make the pendant light more sturdy?"

@overthem added:

"It's lovely but where una dey pack this money abeg."

Lady transforms living room to look classy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a home decorator posted an intriguing clip showing the transformation of her family's house.

In a video, the talented woman revealed how she turned the boring-looking living room to look aesthetically pleasing.

