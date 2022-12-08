FCT, Abuja - Agitations continue for the ouster of Stella Oketete as the executive director of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8, the Lawyers For Reform Group has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the NEXIM Bank boss over allegations of associated fraudulent activities.

The ICPC has been urged to open an investigation against Stella Oketete to further unearth some of the allegations pinned against her. Photo: Stella Oketete

Source: Facebook

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government approved the appointment of Oketete despite allegedly not being qualified for the position.

It was gathered that a position of that magnitude requires an individual with 18 years of experience in the financial or banking sector.

In an earlier petition against her, this group lawyer alleged that Oketete had no banking experience before ascending the position.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

ICPC urged to conduct thorough investigation on NEXIM boss

However, in a recent petition to the ICPC, this group of lawyers urged that the anti-graft agency conduct a thorough background check on Oketete.

The letter tagged 'Save Our Soul/Appeal for an urgent action' written to the ICPC reads in part:

"We write in collaboration with Mr. Myson Nejo Esq and Lawyers for Reformation Group....in cosonance with the laid down legitimate principles, due process, standard practice and statutory laws and 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), precipapitating our sincerest clarion call to through your good office on the above caption Save Our Sould demand for a swift action, onward independent due diligent and fair investigation and prosecution according."

Lawyer calls for sack of FG’s appointee over alleged incompetence

Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari may face a lawsuit over the appointment of Stella Okotete, the executive director of NEXIM Bank.

The Lawyers For Justice Reform revealed that the appointment of Okotete was not merited as she does meet the requirements for the job.

It was gathered that she had no prior financial institution experience to hold a position at any financial institution controlled by the government.

Source: Legit.ng