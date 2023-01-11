The appointment of the senior special assistant to the president in the office of the chief of staff has been approved

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, January 10, approved the appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

Abdul Mutallab Muktar who is serving as the senior special assistant to the president in the office of the chief of staff was working as part of the team of professionals to oversee the implementation of some of the main objectives of the administration.

Abdul Muktar has been appointed as the CEO of Family Homes.

Source: Facebook

Some of his key tasks include the development of strategic national infrastructure and enhancing food security to ensure the delivery of operational efficiency and increased revenues.

Daily Trust reports that with over 22 years of experience in financial services, Muktar, who was born on June 9, 1975, in Katsina state has a Master of Science degree in International Business Management from Berlin School of Economics and Law, Berlin, Germany.

The new MD also has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria.

With wide working experience as a relationship manager/head of business development at Access Bank Plc and Regional Head at IEI Anchor Pension Managers Ltd, Muktar has also worked as an operations/business development officer at First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

