The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party seems to be ending soon

Ahead of next month's poll, the leadership of the PDP has called on the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts to join hands together and work for the good of the party

Meanwhile, this appeal was coming after the supporters of Atiku Abubakar openly backed the PDP flagbearer during Makinde's second term campaign launch in Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), weekend, urged the G-5 Governors to join hands with the party to actualize its mission of recovering and rebuilding Nigeria.

Reacting to the chants of “Atiku, Atiku, Atiku” at Ibadan during the flag-off campaign for the re-election of Governor Oluseyi Makinde, at a news conference in Asaba, Spokesman of the PDP, Charles Aniagwu, said the party would continue to appeal to the G-5 governors to sheath their sword and return back to the main fold of the party.

PDP begs Wike, other G5 Govs. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

PDP begs Wike and his men, gives reason

He, however, said the ultimate power to elect leaders lies with the people and not the decision of any leader, adding that the era of leaders deciding who to be voted for was over as sovereignty lies with the people, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the reaction of the majority of the people at the Ibadan rally was an indication that Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa were the preferred ticket to rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the ruins of the APC-led Federal Government.

Aniagwu said;

“We have said severally that our train has left the station but because we have very quality breaks we can always stop to carry hesitant passengers.

“So we will continue to appeal to our leaders, the G-5 governors to sheath their sword and return back to the main fold of the party and join hands with the party to actualize the mission of recovering and rebuilding Nigeria."

Wike to back Atiku? Rivers governor speaks on preferred presidential candidate

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Nyesom Wike said he will not change his mind about working for his preferred presidential candidate despite abuses.

The Rivers state governor who is the arrowhead of the G5 said this while kicking off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in the Emohua local government area on Wednesday, January 4.

Wike said he would concentrate on mobilising support for his preferred candidate instead of taking issues with his detractors, who, according to him, had already lost focus.

Former lawmaker drops fresh module on how Wike, other governors can reflect on their lives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Shehu Sani dropped a piece of advice for all serving governors across states in the country.

The former lawmaker urged the governors to ensure they remain humble as their time in office would not be forever.

According to the former lawmaker, it is important for the serving governors to look back at the lives of their predecessors and how they are treated by friends and supporters after leaving office.

Source: Legit.ng