Osogbo, Osun state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians not to vote based on ethnicity and religion in February’s general elections.

He also called on his supporters to join hands with him in destroying killer structures put in place by other political parties, which according to him, have crippled Nigeria.

Obi made the appeal on Saturday, January 7, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, at the LP presidential campaign rally in the company of his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, Vanguard reports.

Nigeria's challenges caused by political parties and their structures

The LP presidential candidate highlighted some of the challenges facing the country, saying there are no jobs, people are hungry and travelling to any part if the country is not safe anymore.

He said:

“All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structure, but these structure have crippled Nigeria.

“I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month."

According to him, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party keep bragging that they have structures, yet they are not doing anything to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Obi asked the people of Osogbo to vote for him as the next president, promising to secure and unite Nigeria, Premium Times reports.

He added:

“We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs, we will change Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing one."

Tinubu lambasts Peter Obi, calls him stingy

As political parties continue to campaign and canvass for votes, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described his counterpart in the Labour Party as Mr. Stingy.

Tinubu during his presidential campaign rally in Ondo state on Saturday, January 7, claimed that Obi is too stingy to govern Nigeria. According to him, during his time in office as governor, the Anambra people went hungry while he was saving money.

He claimed that all Obi could do was boast that he saved money when there was hunger in the land.

