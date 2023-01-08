APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been assured of the Nigerian votes in next month's elections

Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor, gave this assurance while noting that his people and Nigerians will not hesitate to vote for the APC at all levels

According to Lalong, the former governor of Lagos state and the ruling party has done well for the country in major areas which includes areas of peace, development and justice

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed confidence that the people of the state will vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, Daily Trust reported.

Lalong, who is the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stressed that Nigerians at large would vote APC again because of its achievements in the areas of peace, development and justice.

Lalong is certain Nigerians will vote for Tinubu in next month's presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Simon Lalong

Source: Facebook

Lalong explains why, leaks top secret

Speaking at the Bit Pol Cultural Festival in his village, N’yak, in Shendam LGA to usher in the New Year; the governor said the APC under his administration had done a lot to restore peace to Plateau State and address previous acts of injustice, exclusion and division.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said this followed his restoration of traditional stools and the creation of new ones in the state to give the people a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state, as well as the creation of the Peace Building Agency and opening up of room for dialogue, understanding and unity.

Lalong says Plateau will vote for Tinubu

He thanked his people for always supporting him and voting for the APC, and that he was sure such support would manifest in the polls when they voted to elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president, as well as Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as Governor of Plateau State.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, said the people of Nyak should be very proud to have produced an illustrious son like Governor Lalong who was humble, patriotic and honest.

List of top APC chieftains at Tinubu’s meeting with youths in Abuja

On Friday, January 6th, some prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) attended a town hall meeting with some youths, a few weeks before the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the sole reason for the meeting, confirmed the report through a post he shared on his Facebook page and sighted by and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday night, January 6th.

The meeting, held at the Chida Conference Hall in Abuja, was hosted by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is also the National Youth coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

2023 presidency: At last, Atiku, PDP get reassuring message from G5

In another development, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state made a clear remark that may come across as a reassuring message to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom, on Thursday, January 5, stated that he and other of his colleagues in the PDP who make up the G5 are committed party chieftains.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are committed members of the party.

Source: Legit.ng